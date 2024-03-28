Rutgers Basketball freshman wing Gavin Griffiths has entered the transfer portal with intent to finish his college career elsewhere, per source. The highly-touted freshman will have three years of eligibility after only one season on the Banks.

Griffiths joined Rutgers as part of the 2023 recruiting class and was the highest-ranked recruit in program history at the time of his commitment. According to Rivals, he was rated as a high four-star and the 23rd-ranked player in the class.

The 6-foot-8, 193-pound guard played in all 32 games but struggled with inconsistency in his lone season as a Scarlet Knight. His career started strong with a 25-point performance in his first game at Jersey Mike's Arena, but he could not replicate it as the season went on. Griffiths was hailed as a sharpshooter out of Simsbury, Connecticut, but he struggled with his outside shot in particular.

Towards the end of the season, Griffiths began to find himself on both ends of the floor, as his play from the perimeter and defense improved. He closed the season scoring in double-figures in three of the Scarlet Knights' final four games.

After one season, Griffiths finishes his Rutgers career averaging 5.8ppg, 2.2rpg, and 0.6apg while shooting 32.4% from the floor, 28.2% from three-point range, and 60% from the free throw line.

He will likely have plenty of suitors in the portal as a former highly-rated recruit with a high offensive ceiling due to his length and shooting ability.

Stay tuned for more on Griffiths and other Rutgers Basketball news right here on The Knight Report!