Rutgers defeats Minnesota 68-64 to win sixth conference game of the season
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The Rutgers Scarlet Knights were able to notch the teams sixth conference victory tonight. The Scarlet Knights downed the Minnesota Golden Gophers by a final score of 68-64.
Here’s a quick look at the good, the bad and the The Knight Report's player of the game.
THE GOOD - SCARLET KNIGHTS SHOOTING
It doesn’t matter who had the ball in their hands today, as the Scarlet Knights as a team did a real good job of shooting today. Rutgers ended up finishing the game 25-of-56 (44.6%) from the field and had multiple players (Montez Mathis, Geo Baker, and Eugene Omoruyi) finish with double digit points.
THE BAD - DEFENDING THE THREE POINT LINE
Rutgers had some trouble tonight defending just about all of Minnesota's three point attempts tonight. The Golden Gophers managed to shoot 8-of-15 (53.3%) from beyond the arc and were led by sharpshooter Gabe Kalscheur who shot 6-of-6 from three for a total of 21 points on the night.
So many moves, so under control, so pretty, it's Eugene Omoruyi doing his thing for @RutgersMBB. pic.twitter.com/vnYpPOLZD6— Rutgers On BTN (@RutgersOnBTN) February 24, 2019
TKR’S PLAYER OF THE GAME - EUGENE OMORUYI
When Rutgers took on Minnesota in late January, it took on the Golden Gophers without its leading scorer and rebounder, Eugene Omoruyi. This time around, he was healthy and played a pivotal role in keeping the Scarlet Knights in the game. Omoruyi finished with a stat line of 14 points, 9 rebounds, one assist, and two steals.
UP NEXT - Rutgers will travel out to the midwest to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes once again on Saturday (3/02) for a 5:00 p.m. EST matchup, which will be televised on BTN.
--------------------------------------------------------------
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board