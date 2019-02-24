PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The Rutgers Scarlet Knights were able to notch the teams sixth conference victory tonight. The Scarlet Knights downed the Minnesota Golden Gophers by a final score of 68-64.

Here’s a quick look at the good, the bad and the The Knight Report's player of the game.

THE GOOD - SCARLET KNIGHTS SHOOTING It doesn’t matter who had the ball in their hands today, as the Scarlet Knights as a team did a real good job of shooting today. Rutgers ended up finishing the game 25-of-56 (44.6%) from the field and had multiple players (Montez Mathis, Geo Baker, and Eugene Omoruyi) finish with double digit points. THE BAD - DEFENDING THE THREE POINT LINE Rutgers had some trouble tonight defending just about all of Minnesota's three point attempts tonight. The Golden Gophers managed to shoot 8-of-15 (53.3%) from beyond the arc and were led by sharpshooter Gabe Kalscheur who shot 6-of-6 from three for a total of 21 points on the night.