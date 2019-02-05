PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- The Rutgers men's basketball team battled but fell to No. 7 Michigan by a score of 77-65 at the Rutgers Athletic Center on Tuesday night in Piscataway. The Scarlet Knights now move to .500 on the year at 11-11 and 4-8 in conference play while Michigan improves improves to 21-2 overall and 10-2 in conference. Here's the gist of what went down with more to come...

THE GOOD - OVERALL SHOOTING Despite some really poor shooting performances earlier in the year, the Scarlet Knights looked pretty solid from the field today shooting 24 -of-58 (41.4%). The offensive unit was once again led by junior forward Eugene Omoruyi who shot 8-of-17 in the game and finished with a team high 21 points. Overall it was a very solid shooting performance from the Scarlet Knights. Michigan was just able to hit shots when it needed to. THE BAD - DEFENDING THE THREE BALL Rutgers had some troubles throughout the game defending the arc as Michigan shot 11-of-23 (47.8%) from beyond the three point line. Although Rutgers did a good job keeping up with one of the top ranked teams in the country, they still failed to defend the arc and it’s something that needs to be fixed if they want to win these type of games.

PLAYER OF THE GAME - EUGENE OMORUYI How can you not give the Rutgers game ball to Omoruyi? The team's leading scorer and rebounder on the season had a team-high 21 points on the night to go along with four rebounds and two assists. UP NEXT: Next on the schedule, the Scarlet Knights will travel to the midwest on Saturday to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini in a 4 p.m. EST matchup. Illinois just beat No. 9 Michigan State at home earlier tonight.