Advertisement
Published Mar 12, 2025
Rutgers Basketball To Take On USC In Round One Of Big Ten Tournament
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Basketball is all set for the first round of the 2025 Big Ten Conference Tournament as they will take on the 14-seed in USC, a rematch of a recent matchup between the two programs just a few weeks ago.

With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

Advertisement

Tickets can still be purchased by clicking the link HERE, use the promo code RUTGERSRIVALS for $20 OFF your purchase.

CLICK HERE TO ACCESS PROMO!!

TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....

TV/STREAM: Peacock

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. USC Trojans

WHEN: Wednesday at 8:30pm ET

WHERE: Gainbridge Fieldhouse (18,000) -- Indianapolis, Indiana

SPREAD: USC -1.5pts || Over/Under 154.5pts

RANKINGS COMPARISON.....  

RANKINGS COMPARISON
TEAMNET RANKINGKENPOMESPN BPIBART TORVIK

Rutgers

76

75

74

68

USC

71

63

61

60

RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....  

2024-25 USC RECORD: 15-16 (7-13) / Notable wins versus Michigan State (15), Illinois (23), Nebraska (54) and Iowa (63).

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the fourth ever meeting between the two programs, with USC leading the series 2-1. However Rutgers won the most recent game out at USC by a score of 95-85 back on February 23rd.

PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS....

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Hoops Free Message Board

Advertisement