Rutgers Basketball To Take On USC In Round One Of Big Ten Tournament

Rutgers Basketball is all set for the first round of the 2025 Big Ten Conference Tournament as they will take on the 14-seed in USC, a rematch of a recent matchup between the two programs just a few weeks ago.
With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.
TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....
TV/STREAM: Peacock
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. USC Trojans
WHEN: Wednesday at 8:30pm ET
WHERE: Gainbridge Fieldhouse (18,000) -- Indianapolis, Indiana
SPREAD: USC -1.5pts || Over/Under 154.5pts
RANKINGS COMPARISON.....
RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....
2024-25 USC RECORD: 15-16 (7-13) / Notable wins versus Michigan State (15), Illinois (23), Nebraska (54) and Iowa (63).
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the fourth ever meeting between the two programs, with USC leading the series 2-1. However Rutgers won the most recent game out at USC by a score of 95-85 back on February 23rd.
PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS....
--------------------------------------------------------------
