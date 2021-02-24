WOW, where was that over the past 10 or so games?

Early on it looked like Rutgers Basketball's struggles from the past two games would carry over into this game as Indiana opened the game on a 23-8 run, however the Scarlet Knights battled back from that to end the half on a 27-8 run and would run away with it in the second half to secure the 74-63 victory.

With tonight being senior night, it was only right that Geo Baker led the team in scoring with 20 points on the night on 6-of-11 from beyond the arc, this was the most threes he made in a single game since he shot 6-of-8 from three against Eastern Michigan back in November of 2018.

Along with Baker, the Scarlet Knights also got a big offensive performance out of Ron Harper Jr., who finished with 20 points and like Baker, Harper also couldn't miss from three as made four out of his seven attempts from three point land. This was the first time Harper made 3+ three point attempts in a game since January 2nd against Iowa.

Minus the first 10 minutes of play, you couldn't ask for a better performance out of Rutgers Basketball. They battled back from down 15 early on, took the lead at with a minute left in the first half and never looked back.