Rutgers Basketball suffers second Big Ten loss to Illinois
The Rutgers men’s basketball winning streak has been halted at six games in a row, as the Illinois Fighting Illini came away with the 54-51 victory.
The Scarlet Knights were led by guard Jacob Young who scored 16 points to go along with his two rebounds and one assist. While Illinois was led by Ayo Dosunmu who had 18 points and 7 rebounds.
SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!
Check out the full box score and more below!
THE GOOD - DEFENSE DEFENSE DEFENSE
THE SKINNY: As expected this game was all defense, all the time. Rutgers and Illinois came into today as the fifth and first best defenses respectively in conference play this year. Today the Rutgers defense did all they could holding Illinois to 19% from the field in the first half and 28.6% from the field overall. Overall it was a really good defensive performance by Rutgers, despite the loss.
THE BAD - MYLES JOHNSON FOUL TROUBLE
THE SKINNY: Arguably the Scarlet Knights best player got into foul early on, landing his second at 9:47 mark in the first half forcing him to sit out the rest of the half. He would then go on to commit a very dumb foul above the three point line less than a minute into the second. He needs to play smarter in the future because Pikiell and crew had no answer to replace him. They tried using both Shaq Carter and Mamadou Doucoure to fill the void, but both as expected had major troubles with Kofi Cockburn, who finished the game with a double-double (11pts, 17rebs). One can argue the outcome might've been a little different if he wasn't in foul trouble all game long.
UP NEXT: Rutgers will get a four day break before welcoming a very tough Indiana Hoosiers team to the RAC for at 7pm ET on Wednesday night. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.