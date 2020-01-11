The Rutgers men’s basketball winning streak has been halted at six games in a row, as the Illinois Fighting Illini came away with the 54-51 victory.

The Scarlet Knights were led by guard Jacob Young who scored 16 points to go along with his two rebounds and one assist. While Illinois was led by Ayo Dosunmu who had 18 points and 7 rebounds.

