Rutgers Basketball Suffers Double OT loss to USC in Big Ten Tournament

Rutgers Basketball was unable to put it together late, as they have lost to the 14-seeded USC Trojans 97-89 in the first round of the 2025 Big Ten Tournament in double overtime.

It was an ugly start for the Scarlet Knights, as the Trojans broke out to an early eight point lead throughout the first eight minutes of play and even extended that lead to 15 points with just four minutes left in the half. However after trading some baskets back and forth, Rutgers would end up cutting it down to an eight point lead with 30 seconds left, but a late three from USC put them up 11 entering the half.

After halftime, it was another slow start, but out of nowhere Rutgers would go on a beautiful 15-3 run, while forcing nearly double digit turnovers for USC in the process. However even with that run, the Scarlet Knights weren't able to reclaim the lead as USC would keep up on the offensive end. There was some more back and forth between the two squads, until Rutgers finally was able to break through and reclaim the lead with 5:14 remaining in the game. After some back and forth, the Scarlet Knights missed some late free throws and USC hit an easy bucket to send it to overtime 73-73.

Rutgers went into overtime and scored first, but USC would bounce back and despite having an open look to win it, the Scarlet Knights missed the three and would go into double overtime. After that the Trojans opened it up on offense to earn a quick six point lead and would hold on to win it.

In the end, Rutgers was led by Dylan Harper who had 27pts to go along with eight rebounds and six assists. They also got solid contributions from Ace Bailey (17pts, 7rebs), Lathan Sommerville (16pts, 3rebs), and Tyson Acuff (16pts, 5rebs, 4asts).