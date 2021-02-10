Rutgers Basketball suffered their first loss since January 21st tonight, as the Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Scarlet Knights by a final score of 79-66.

The struggles for the Scarlet Knights started with the offense as they couldn’t buy a bucket from deep, shooting 6-of-28 (21.4%) from beyond the arc.

Rutgers offense was led by guard Geo Baker who finished the day with 11pts, 5ebs and 5asts. The Scarlet Knights also got a solid offensive contribution from Jacob Young who scored 10pts on 4-of-10 shooting.