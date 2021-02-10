Rutgers Basketball suffers 13-point loss to Iowa Hawkeyes
Rutgers Basketball suffered their first loss since January 21st tonight, as the Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Scarlet Knights by a final score of 79-66.
The struggles for the Scarlet Knights started with the offense as they couldn’t buy a bucket from deep, shooting 6-of-28 (21.4%) from beyond the arc.
Rutgers offense was led by guard Geo Baker who finished the day with 11pts, 5ebs and 5asts. The Scarlet Knights also got a solid offensive contribution from Jacob Young who scored 10pts on 4-of-10 shooting.
Below you can fine more on tonight's game, including the full box score, Rutgers' play of the game and who the Scarlet Knights will take on next.
🔥 This steal and pass by Caleb McConnell >>>@RutgersMBB is scrapping on the road: pic.twitter.com/hKN64gI059— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 11, 2021
RHOOPS PLAY OF THE GAME: Caleb McConnell gets the steal at half court, drives, loses the ball, but recovers and makes the beautiful pass to Jacob Young for the layup.
UP NEXT: Rutgers will welcome the Northwestern Wildcats to town for a Saturday afternoon matchup inside the RAC. The game is set to tip-off at 5pm EST and will be televised on Big Ten Network.
