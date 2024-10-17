Rutgers Basketball set to take on St. John's in Charity Exhibition

Rutgers Basketball is back....sort of. The Scarlet Knights are set to welcome St. John's to Jersey Mike's Arena for a Charity Exhibition game with all ticket proceeds supporting the V Foundation
With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.
TV/WHEN/WHERE....
TV: BTN
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. St. John's Red Storm
WHEN: Thursday at 6:30pm ET
WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena (8,000) -- Piscataway, New Jersey
RANKINGS COMPARISON.....
RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....
2023-24 ST. JOHN'S RECORD: 20-13 (11-9) / Notable wins against Creighton, Utah and Villanova (x2).
SERIES HISTORY: St. John's lead the all-time series 28-14, but this game like last season's is considered a preseason exhibition and does not count towards the record. Last year, St. John's defeated Rutgers by a final score of 89-78 in double overtime.
PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS....
--------------------------------------------------------------
