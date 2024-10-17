Advertisement
Published Oct 17, 2024
Rutgers Basketball set to take on St. John's in Charity Exhibition
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Rutgers Basketball is back....sort of. The Scarlet Knights are set to welcome St. John's to Jersey Mike's Arena for a Charity Exhibition game with all ticket proceeds supporting the V Foundation

Tickets can still be purchased by clicking the link HERE.

With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

FOLLOW ALONG WITH RHOOPS FANS IN OUR LIVE GAME THREAD HERE

TV/WHEN/WHERE....

TV: BTN

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. St. John's Red Storm

WHEN: Thursday at 6:30pm ET

WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena (8,000) -- Piscataway, New Jersey

RANKINGS COMPARISON.....  

RANKINGS COMPARISON
TEAM23-24 NET RANKINGKENPOM23-24 ESPN BPIT-RANK

Rutgers

103

63

98

19

St. John's

32

19

23

16

RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....  

2023-24 ST. JOHN'S RECORD: 20-13 (11-9) / Notable wins against Creighton, Utah and Villanova (x2).

SERIES HISTORY: St. John's lead the all-time series 28-14, but this game like last season's is considered a preseason exhibition and does not count towards the record. Last year, St. John's defeated Rutgers by a final score of 89-78 in double overtime.

PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS....

