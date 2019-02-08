Ticker
PREVIEW: Rutgers Hoops set to head out to Illinois for another B1G game

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights men's basketball team hasn't been able to find a victory over their past two games losing to both Ohio State and Michigan back to back. The Scarlet Knights fell to the Buckeyes 76-62 last Saturday, and then took on the Wolverines in a sold out RAC on Tuesday, but lost by a final score of 77-65.

This afternoon the Scarlet Knights are hoping for a chance to get back in the wild column, as they are set to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's contest.

WHEN: Saturday at 4 p.m. EST, BTN

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-11) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (8-15)

WHERE: State Farm Center (Champaign, Illinois)

KENPOM RANKINGS: Rutgers - 93 / Illinois - 71

PROJECTED RUTGERS STARTING LINEUP
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Geo Baker

6-4/180

So.

Baker is averaging 13.0 ppg, 4.0 apg and 3.0 rpg in his sophomore season.

Montez Mathis

6-4/200

Fr.

Mathis managed to score 12 points along with 5 assists and 3 rebounds against UM.

Ron Harper Jr.

6-6/230

Fr.

Since B1G conference play started in January, Harper averages 44.1% from three.

Eugene Omoruyi

6-7/240

Jr.

The teams leading scorer led the Knights with a team high 21 points vs. No. 7 UM.

Shaq Doorson

7-0/275

5th-Sr.

In his last two games, Doorson has been shooting 8-of-8 for a total of 17 points.

PROJECTED ILLINOIS STARTING LINEUP
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Trent Frazier

6-1/170

So.

Frazier is averaging 14.8 ppg, 2.8 apg and 2.5 rpg in his sophomore season.

Da'Monte Williams

6-3/200

So.

The former four-star is only averaging 3.9 points per game on the year, while shooting 32.4%.

Ayo Dosunmu

6-5/185

Fr.

The true freshman has been killing it lately, recently scoring 24 points vs. No. 9 MSU.

Aaron Jordan

6-5/210

Sr.

The senior guard/forward has continued to improve over the years, now shooting a career high 8.3 points per game.

Giorgi Bezhanishvili

6-9/235

Fr.

The true freshman has shown he can score at times, recently dropping 16pts & 5 rebs vs. Michigan State.

RECORD THIS SEASON: 11-11 (4-8) / Significant wins against Minnesota, No. 13 Maryland and No. 9 Michigan State

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the eighth game between the two schools, and Illinois leads the series 6-1. The Fighting Illini hold the latest victory which occurred in February of 2018, by a final score of 75-62.

