PREVIEW: Rutgers Hoops set to head out to Illinois for another B1G game
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights men's basketball team hasn't been able to find a victory over their past two games losing to both Ohio State and Michigan back to back. The Scarlet Knights fell to the Buckeyes 76-62 last Saturday, and then took on the Wolverines in a sold out RAC on Tuesday, but lost by a final score of 77-65.
This afternoon the Scarlet Knights are hoping for a chance to get back in the wild column, as they are set to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini.
Here's everything you need to know about tonight's contest.
WHEN: Saturday at 4 p.m. EST, BTN
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-11) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (8-15)
WHERE: State Farm Center (Champaign, Illinois)
KENPOM RANKINGS: Rutgers - 93 / Illinois - 71
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
6-4/180
|
So.
|
Baker is averaging 13.0 ppg, 4.0 apg and 3.0 rpg in his sophomore season.
|
6-4/200
|
Fr.
|
Mathis managed to score 12 points along with 5 assists and 3 rebounds against UM.
|
6-6/230
|
Fr.
|
Since B1G conference play started in January, Harper averages 44.1% from three.
|
6-7/240
|
Jr.
|
The teams leading scorer led the Knights with a team high 21 points vs. No. 7 UM.
|
7-0/275
|
5th-Sr.
|
In his last two games, Doorson has been shooting 8-of-8 for a total of 17 points.
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
Trent Frazier
|
6-1/170
|
So.
|
Frazier is averaging 14.8 ppg, 2.8 apg and 2.5 rpg in his sophomore season.
|
Da'Monte Williams
|
6-3/200
|
So.
|
The former four-star is only averaging 3.9 points per game on the year, while shooting 32.4%.
|
Ayo Dosunmu
|
6-5/185
|
Fr.
|
The true freshman has been killing it lately, recently scoring 24 points vs. No. 9 MSU.
|
Aaron Jordan
|
6-5/210
|
Sr.
|
The senior guard/forward has continued to improve over the years, now shooting a career high 8.3 points per game.
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili
|
6-9/235
|
Fr.
|
The true freshman has shown he can score at times, recently dropping 16pts & 5 rebs vs. Michigan State.
RECORD THIS SEASON: 11-11 (4-8) / Significant wins against Minnesota, No. 13 Maryland and No. 9 Michigan State
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the eighth game between the two schools, and Illinois leads the series 6-1. The Fighting Illini hold the latest victory which occurred in February of 2018, by a final score of 75-62.
--------------------------------------------------------------
