The Rutgers Scarlet Knights men's basketball team hasn't been able to find a victory over their past two games losing to both Ohio State and Michigan back to back. The Scarlet Knights fell to the Buckeyes 76-62 last Saturday, and then took on the Wolverines in a sold out RAC on Tuesday, but lost by a final score of 77-65.

This afternoon the Scarlet Knights are hoping for a chance to get back in the wild column, as they are set to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's contest.

WHEN: Saturday at 4 p.m. EST, BTN

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-11) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (8-15)

WHERE: State Farm Center (Champaign, Illinois)

KENPOM RANKINGS: Rutgers - 93 / Illinois - 71