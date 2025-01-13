Advertisement
Published Jan 13, 2025
Rutgers Basketball set to face UCLA for first time since 1981
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Rutgers Basketball is back home once again tonight, as they welcome the UCLA Bruins to town for a Monday night showdown between two Big Ten programs.

With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....

TV/STREAM: FS1

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. UCLA Bruins

WHEN: Monday at 6:30pm ET

WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena (8,000) -- Piscataway, New Jersey

SPREAD: UCLA -2.5pts || Over / Under at 138.5pts

RANKINGS COMPARISON.....  

RANKINGS COMPARISON
TEAMNET RANKINGKENPOMESPN BPIBART TORVIK

Rutgers

95

90

78

92

UCLA

32

31

33

28

RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....  

2024-25 WISCONSIN RECORD: 11-5 (2-3) / Notable wins versus Gonzaga (11), Arizona (16) and Oregon (21).

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the fourth time that the two programs have faced off against one another, with UCLA leading the series 1-2. The last meeting between the two programs occurred back in 1981, where the Scarlet Knights defeated the Bruins 57-54 at the Meadowlands Arena.

PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS....

--------------------------------------------------------------

