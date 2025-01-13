Rutgers Basketball set to face UCLA for first time since 1981

Rutgers Basketball is back home once again tonight, as they welcome the UCLA Bruins to town for a Monday night showdown between two Big Ten programs.
With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.
TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....
TV/STREAM: FS1
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. UCLA Bruins
WHEN: Monday at 6:30pm ET
WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena (8,000) -- Piscataway, New Jersey
SPREAD: UCLA -2.5pts || Over / Under at 138.5pts
RANKINGS COMPARISON.....
RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....
2024-25 WISCONSIN RECORD: 11-5 (2-3) / Notable wins versus Gonzaga (11), Arizona (16) and Oregon (21).
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the fourth time that the two programs have faced off against one another, with UCLA leading the series 1-2. The last meeting between the two programs occurred back in 1981, where the Scarlet Knights defeated the Bruins 57-54 at the Meadowlands Arena.
PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS....
--------------------------------------------------------------
