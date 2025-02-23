Advertisement
Published Feb 23, 2025
Rutgers Basketball Set For Sunday Night Matchup Versus USC Trojans
Richie O'Leary
Rutgers Basketball is back home today and they are getting ready for another Big Ten Conference matchup, welcoming one of the conference's newcomers in USC to town later today.

With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....

TV/STREAM: FS1

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. USC Trojans

WHEN: Sunday at 6:00pm ET

WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena (8,000) -- Piscataway, New Jersey

SPREAD: Rutgers -3.5pts || Over/Under 152.5pts

RANKINGS COMPARISON.....  

RANKINGS COMPARISON
TEAMNET RANKINGKENPOMESPN BPIBART TORVIK

Rutgers

80

77

74

78

USC

69

58

56

53

RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....  

2024-25 USC RECORD: 14-12 (6-9) / Notable wins versus Michigan State (15), Illinois (23), Nebraska (54) and Iowa (63).

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the third ever meeting between the two programs, with USC leading the series 2-0. However this will be the first matchup on a home court, as they previously met in 1973 at the All-College Tournament in Stillwater, Oklahoma and 1974 in the ECAC Holiday Festival at Madison Square Garden.

PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS....

--------------------------------------------------------------

