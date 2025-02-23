Rutgers Basketball Set For Sunday Night Matchup Versus USC Trojans

Rutgers Basketball is back home today and they are getting ready for another Big Ten Conference matchup, welcoming one of the conference's newcomers in USC to town later today.
With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.
TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....
TV/STREAM: FS1
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. USC Trojans
WHEN: Sunday at 6:00pm ET
WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena (8,000) -- Piscataway, New Jersey
SPREAD: Rutgers -3.5pts || Over/Under 152.5pts
RANKINGS COMPARISON.....
RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....
2024-25 USC RECORD: 14-12 (6-9) / Notable wins versus Michigan State (15), Illinois (23), Nebraska (54) and Iowa (63).
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the third ever meeting between the two programs, with USC leading the series 2-0. However this will be the first matchup on a home court, as they previously met in 1973 at the All-College Tournament in Stillwater, Oklahoma and 1974 in the ECAC Holiday Festival at Madison Square Garden.
PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS....
--------------------------------------------------------------
