Rutgers Basketball set for Players Era Game Two versus Alabama

After an overtime win versus Notre Dame on Tuesday, Rutgers Basketball is back again tonight for their second game of the Players Era Festival out in Las Vegas as they will take on No. 9 ranked Alabama.
Tickets can still be purchased by clicking the link HERE, use the promo code RUTGERSRIVALS for $20 OFF your purchase.
With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.
TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....
TV: TBS
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
WHEN: Wednesday at 10:00pm ET
WHERE: MGM Grand Garden Arena (17,000) -- Las Vegas, Nevada
SPREAD: Alabama -9.5pts || Over/Under set at 161.5pts
RANKINGS COMPARISON.....
RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....
2024-25 ALABAMA RECORD: 5-1 / Wins versus Houston, Illinois and Purdue.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the second ever game between the two programs on the hardwood, with the lone game taking place back on December 27th, 1969 where the Crimson Tide went on to win 80-69.
PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS....
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
• Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board