Published Nov 27, 2024
Rutgers Basketball set for Players Era Game Two versus Alabama
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
After an overtime win versus Notre Dame on Tuesday, Rutgers Basketball is back again tonight for their second game of the Players Era Festival out in Las Vegas as they will take on No. 9 ranked Alabama.

With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....

TV: TBS

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

WHEN: Wednesday at 10:00pm ET

WHERE: MGM Grand Garden Arena (17,000) -- Las Vegas, Nevada

SPREAD: Alabama -9.5pts || Over/Under set at 161.5pts

RANKINGS COMPARISON.....  

RANKINGS COMPARISON
TEAMESPN BPIKenPomT-RANKEVAN MIYA

Rutgers

71

78

46

80

Alabama

6

6

7

6

RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....  

2024-25 ALABAMA RECORD: 5-1 / Wins versus Houston, Illinois and Purdue.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the second ever game between the two programs on the hardwood, with the lone game taking place back on December 27th, 1969 where the Crimson Tide went on to win 80-69.

PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS....

