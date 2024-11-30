Advertisement
Published Nov 30, 2024
Rutgers Basketball set for Fifth Place Game in Players Era versus Texas A&M
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

After suffering a hard fought loss to Alabama earlier this week, Rutgers Basketball is back again tonight for their third and final game of the Players Era Festival as they take on Texas A&M in the fifth place matchup.

With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....

TV: truTV

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Texas A&M Aggies

WHEN: Saturday at 3:30pm ET

WHERE: MGM Grand Garden Arena (17,000) -- Las Vegas, Nevada

SPREAD: Texas A&M -4.5pts || Over/Under set at 150.5pts

RANKINGS COMPARISON.....  

RANKINGS COMPARISON
TEAMESPN BPIKenPomT-RANKEVAN MIYA

Rutgers

69

71

47

72

Texas A&M

29

27

18

25

RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....  

2024-25 ALABAMA RECORD: 5-2 / Wins versus Creighton, Lamar and Ohio State.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the first time ever that the two programs on the hardwood.

PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS....

--------------------------------------------------------------

