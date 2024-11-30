Rutgers Basketball set for Fifth Place Game in Players Era versus Texas A&M

After suffering a hard fought loss to Alabama earlier this week, Rutgers Basketball is back again tonight for their third and final game of the Players Era Festival as they take on Texas A&M in the fifth place matchup.
With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.
TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....
TV: truTV
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Texas A&M Aggies
WHEN: Saturday at 3:30pm ET
WHERE: MGM Grand Garden Arena (17,000) -- Las Vegas, Nevada
SPREAD: Texas A&M -4.5pts || Over/Under set at 150.5pts
RANKINGS COMPARISON.....
RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....
2024-25 ALABAMA RECORD: 5-2 / Wins versus Creighton, Lamar and Ohio State.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the first time ever that the two programs on the hardwood.
PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS....
--------------------------------------------------------------
