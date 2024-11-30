Rutgers Basketball set for Fifth Place Game in Players Era versus Texas A&M

After suffering a hard fought loss to Alabama earlier this week, Rutgers Basketball is back again tonight for their third and final game of the Players Era Festival as they take on Texas A&M in the fifth place matchup.

Tickets can still be purchased by clicking the link HERE, use the promo code RUTGERSRIVALS for $20 OFF your purchase.

With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

FOLLOW ALONG WITH RHOOPS FANS IN OUR LIVE GAME THREAD HERE