Now that the entire 2023-24 Rutgers Basketball out of conference schedule has been revealed, let’s take a look at what will be the top five key non-conference games.

Not a The Knight Report subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The ROUND TABLE FORUM!

1. MISSISSIPPI STATE (Dec. 23rd at Prudential Center)

The late December match up with Mississippi State is probably going to be the biggest game during the non-conference stretch for Rutgers. Not only does it present an opportunity for Rutgers to snag a much-needed potential Quadrant 1 victory on a neutral floor, but it would most certainly allow the Scarlet Knights to carry some serious momentum heading into the bulk of the Big Ten schedule and would certainly turn heads across college basketball, most notably the NCAA Tournament Committee. Last year, Rutgers squandered a massive opportunity on the road when the Scarlet Knights surrendered a second half 11-point lead to the Miami Hurricanes. The victory over Miami could have been the decisive win Rutgers needed to help get them off the bubble and push them into the NCAA Tournament, but because the Scarlet Knights lacked quality non-conference wins, the NCAA Tournament Committee kept Rutgers out of the field. A win over Mississippi State could erase doubts, and propel Rutgers into the early NCAA Tournament conversation.

2. PRINCETON (Nov. 6th at Cure Insurance Arena)

Wow, what a way to start the season. The first game of the 2023-24 season Rutgers and Princeton will collide at CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton. It’s been nearly ten years since both teams met on the hardwood, and this much anticipated matchup should provide plenty of fireworks. Princeton had an extraordinary run to the Sweet 16 last year and despite losing some of their best players, Mitch Henderson returns plenty of experience on the roster. Princeton will be vying for the Ivy League crown once again and will surely be a stiff test for Rutgers. It will surely be an eye-opening experience for many of the new faces to this Rutgers basketball team. You better believe Mitch Henderson and company have this game circled on their calendars. After all, Jerry Carino of the Asbury Park Press reported head coach Steve Pikiell’s phone rang off hook with calls from Mitch Henderson trying to restore one of New Jersey's most historic college basketball rivalries. It will be important for Rutgers to get off to a good start and to come away from Trenton with a neutral floor win and a potential Quadrant 2 victory.

3. SETON HALL (Dec. 9th at Prudential Center)

The Garden State Hardwood Classic is hands down the best college basketball rivalry in New Jersey and for good reason, the games are always physical and the atmosphere is always electric. This game is not for the weak hearted. Last year’s game was a slugfest as Seton Hall escaped Piscataway with a 45-43 win over Rutgers. It was a backbreaking loss for Rutgers as the Scarlet Knights tallied a Quadrant 3 loss and could not pick up a signature non-conference win. This year’s game will be different as both rosters have experienced a lot of turnover. New faces to the Scarlet Knights’ roster, including Noah Fernandes, Gavin Griffiths, and Jamichael Davis, will get a serious taste of what it’s like to play in New Jersey’s most intense college basketball rivalry. This game will be very important for Rutgers not only for the bragging rights of New Jersey, but it will help Rutgers secure a big road win and a potential Quadrant 1/2 victory (depending where Seton Hall is in the NET Rankings). Rutgers will play at least seven non-conference games at home this season and only two true road non-conference games, so it will be very important to have a decisive road win. Road wins help boost your NET Ranking and are gold in the eyes of the NCAA Tournament Committee.

4. WAKE FOREST (Dec. 6th at Veteran's Memorial Coliseum)

Last year Rutgers smashed Wake Forest at home with an impressive 81-57. You better believe that loss will linger in the back of the mind of Demon Deacons head coach Steve Forbes when the Scarlet Knights come to Winston Salem in early December. Like Rutgers, Wake Forest had an up-and-down season last year and this season expectations are for the Demon Deacons to finally get over-the-hill and find themselves in the thick of the ACC standings and in the NCAA Tournament. Steve Forbes is a good coach and his team will certainly be prepared for Rutgers. This game will serve as another early test for Rutgers and Wake Forest will likely be a Quadrant 2 opponent. If Rutgers can steal a win on the road before they play Seton Hall, the Scarlet Knights will have added a solid road win to their NCAA Tournament resume.

5. GEORGETOWN (Nov. 15th at Jersey Mike's Arena)