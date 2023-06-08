News More News
ago basketball Edit

The latest on Rutgers Basketball's 2023-24 schedule

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Basketball hasn't officially announced the 2023-24 schedule yet, but several out of conference games have been confirmed as well as the Big Ten Conference schedule.

Check out the latest on the schedule below.

DON'T HAVE TKR PREMIUM? SIGN UP TODAY FOR JUST $9.95/MONTH!

CONFIRMED Rutgers Basketball Opponents so far
DATE OPPNENT / 2023 KENPOM SITE

November

vs. St. Peter's (308)

Jersey Mike's Arena
(Piscataway, NJ)

November

vs. Boston Univ. (266)

Jersey Mike's Arena
(Piscataway, NJ)

November

vs. Wagner (313)

Jersey Mike's Arena

(Piscataway, NJ)

November 15th

vs. Georgetown (219)

Jersey Mike's Arena
(Piscataway, NJ)

December 6th

@ Wake Forest (86)

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum (Winston Salem, NC)

TBD.

vs. Long Island (363)

Jersey Mike's Arena
(Piscataway, NJ)

TBD.

vs. Stonehill (331)

Jersey Mike's Arena
(Piscataway, NJ)

TBD.

@ Seton Hall (58)

Prudential Center

(Newark, NJ)

TBD.

Opponent TBD.

Barclays Center

(Brooklyn, New York)
BOLD - signals away/neutral site game

While we don't know the entire out of conference schedule for the Scarlet Knights just yet, we do know the Big Ten Conference opponents as well as if those games are either going to be home or away.

2023-24 Rutgers Basketball Big Ten Schedule
HOME ONLY AWAY ONLY HOME &amp; AWAY GAMES

Indiana (30)

Iowa (41)

Maryland (23)

Northwestern (38)

Michigan State (26)

Michigan (44)

Penn State (36)

Minnesota (216)

Nebraska (94)

.

.

Ohio State (49)

.

.

Illinois (35)

.

.

Purdue (7)

.

.

Wisconsin (61)
BOLD - signals away/neutral site game

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Hoops Free Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}