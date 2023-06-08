The latest on Rutgers Basketball's 2023-24 schedule
Rutgers Basketball hasn't officially announced the 2023-24 schedule yet, but several out of conference games have been confirmed as well as the Big Ten Conference schedule.
Check out the latest on the schedule below.
|DATE
|OPPNENT / 2023 KENPOM
|SITE
|
November
|
vs. St. Peter's (308)
|
Jersey Mike's Arena
|
November
|
vs. Boston Univ. (266)
|
Jersey Mike's Arena
|
November
|
vs. Wagner (313)
|
Jersey Mike's Arena
(Piscataway, NJ)
|
November 15th
|
vs. Georgetown (219)
|
Jersey Mike's Arena
|
December 6th
|
@ Wake Forest (86)
|
Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum (Winston Salem, NC)
|
TBD.
|
vs. Long Island (363)
|
Jersey Mike's Arena
|
TBD.
|
vs. Stonehill (331)
|
Jersey Mike's Arena
|
TBD.
|
@ Seton Hall (58)
|
Prudential Center
(Newark, NJ)
|
TBD.
|
Opponent TBD.
|
Barclays Center
(Brooklyn, New York)
While we don't know the entire out of conference schedule for the Scarlet Knights just yet, we do know the Big Ten Conference opponents as well as if those games are either going to be home or away.
|HOME ONLY
|AWAY ONLY
|HOME & AWAY GAMES
|
Indiana (30)
|
Iowa (41)
|
Maryland (23)
|
Northwestern (38)
|
Michigan State (26)
|
Michigan (44)
|
Penn State (36)
|
Minnesota (216)
|
Nebraska (94)
|
.
|
.
|
Ohio State (49)
|
.
|
.
|
Illinois (35)
|
.
|
.
|
Purdue (7)
|
.
|
.
|
Wisconsin (61)
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board