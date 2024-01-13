Believe it or not, this year’s team is actually on pace to becoming one of Steve Pikiell’s best defensive units since he took over the program in 2016, according to KenPom.

According to KenPom, Rutgers currently ranks in the top 15 nationally in multiple defensive efficiency categories, including 7th in adjusted defensive efficiency, 13th in defensive effective FG%, 14th in defensive turnover %, 13th in defensive 2PT %, 3rd in defensive block %, and 2nd in forced turnovers.

Last year, I wrote an article describing the identity of last season’s team as one of the best defensive units in the country and so far, the current team is following suit.

For almost the entirety of the season, people have been wondering what is this year’s Rutgers Men’s Basketball team’s identity? In previews leading up to the season, many sports writers felt Rutgers either had no identity with many new faces to the program or this team was going to be a fast-paced offensive team with a smaller backcourt.

One area on the defensive end where Rutgers has struggled this year is rebounding. It was a glaring issue in December when Rutgers got crushed on the glass against Illinois and Mississippi State but since then Pikiell has flipped the script and the Scarlet Knights have improved their rebounding.

On Tuesday, Rutgers outrebounded the lengthier Indiana Hoosiers by +11, and despite losing earlier last week to Iowa and Ohio State, the Scarlet Knights outrebounded the Hawkeyes by +10 and the Buckeyes by +4. Although Rutgers is one of the smaller teams in the Big Ten, Pikiell has recently inspired his players to hustle more, work harder and play with more physicality when fighting for rebounds.

According to NCAA Statistics, big man Cliff Omoruyi has become one of the nation’s most elite rim protectors. Omoruyi is currently averaging 3.47 blocks per game which ranks 3rd nationally, and he has registered 52 total blocks which is also 3rd nationally.

When Rutgers is able to force their opponents to commit turnovers, the Scarlet Knights are one of the best teams at scoring in the fastbreak. Rutgers is currently averaging 15.8 fastbreak points per game, which is 19th nationally and 3rd in the Big Ten.

Rutgers is currently holding their opponents to shooting 38.8% from the field which ranks 20th in the nationally. The Scarlet Knights have held their opponents to a respectable 31.3% from the perimeter which ranks 5th in the Big Ten. This past Tuesday, Rutgers forced Indiana into having one of its worst shooting performances of the season as the Hoosiers shot 39.7% from the field and a pitiful 26% from three-point range.

Not everything shows up on the stat sheet every game, but having Mawot Mag back after his ACL injury has been highly beneficial for Rutgers. Since Mag’s return, Rutgers has improved their rebounding and he has amplified the pressure on his opponents’ best players.

Jamichael Davis and Austin Williams have been pests in the backcourt forcing their opponents to create countless turnovers each game. When Rutgers is able to dial up the pressure and apply full-court pressure it has disrupted their opponents’ flow to each game. Pikiell has also been a mastermind in switching from man to zone defense in games.

Despite being one of the worst offensive teams in the Big Ten, if Rutgers is to win more games the rest of the way, the Scarlet Knights are going to have to get it done through their defense. Rutgers is going to have to find ways to continue to do what they do best on the defensive end by continuously dialing up the pressure, playing physical in the trenches, forcing turnovers, and forcing bad shots. Rutgers is going to have to find ways to win ugly. The uglier Rutgers can make the game, the better chances they have at winning.