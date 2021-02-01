Rutgers Basketball's 2021 NCAA Tournament Resume
Despite a tough start to January, Rutgers Basketball still has a pretty good shot at making the 2021 NCAA tournament after winning three Big Ten Conference games in a row to end the month.
With that being said, let’s take a look at all the Scarlet Knights’ victories this season to see how those opponents are ranked in the current NCAA NET rankings. This will play an important role in what happens with the Scarlet Knights come tournament time.
RUTGERS NON-CONFERENCE WINS BY NET RANKINGS.....
No. 51 – Syracuse (10-5 overall, 4-4 ACC)
No. 135 – Hofstra (11-6 overall, 7-3 CAA)
No. 237 – Sacred Heart (6-6 overall, 6-5 NEC)
No. 256 – Fairleigh Dickinson (5-9 overall, 4-4 NEC)
RUTGERS BIG TEN WINS BY NET RANKINGS.....
No. 5 – Illinois (11-5 overall, 7-3 Big Ten)
No. 24 – Purdue (12-6 overall, 7-4 Big Ten)
No. 42 – Maryland (9-8 overall, 3-7 Big Ten)
No. 47 – Indiana (9-7 overall, 4-5 Big Ten)
No. 86 – Northwestern (6-9 overall, 3-8 Big Ten)
No. 95 – Michigan State (8-6 overall, 2-6 Big Ten)
OVERALL BIG TEN NET RANKINGS.....
*Overall and B1G records noted, plus if RU still plays them or not.
No. 3 – Michigan (13-1 overall, 8-1 Big Ten) <RU at UM>
No. 5 – Illinois (11-5 overall, 7-3 Big Ten)
No. 6 – Iowa (12-4 overall, 6-3 Big Ten) <RU at Iowa>
No. 12 – Ohio State (14-4 overall, 8-4 Big Ten)
No. 18 – Wisconsin (13-5 overall, 7-4 Big Ten)
No. 24 – Purdue (12-6 overall, 7-4 Big Ten)
No. 29 – Penn State (6-7 overall, 3-6 Big Ten)
No. 32 – Rutgers (10-6 overall, 6-6 Big Ten)
No. 42 – Maryland (9-8 overall, 3-7 Big Ten) <RU hosts UMD>
No. 47 – Indiana (9-7 overall, 4-5 Big Ten) <RU hosts IU>
No. 49 – Minnesota (11-6 overall, 4-6 Big Ten) <RU plays home and home>
No. 86 – Northwestern (6-9 overall, 3-8 Big Ten) <RU hosts NW>
No. 95 – Michigan State (8-6 overall, 2-6 Big Ten)
No. 164 – Nebraska (4-8 overall, 0-5 Big Ten) <RU at UNL>
**The NCAA will use a curve this season when selecting teams because of reduced non-conference games, as well as tons of postponements and cancellations.
TKR’S TAKE…….
Rutgers Basketball has eight Big Ten Conference games remaining and if they want to have a guaranteed spot in the tournament they likely need to get from six Big Ten wins to 10, thus finishing .500 in conference play. Now they can still make it with less than 10 Big Ten wins, but things would then become a little bit tougher. Luckily for the Scarlet Knights, six of their final eight games come against teams that have lower NET rankings then they do. At the moment, Rutgers has a good shot, but they control their own destiny from here on out.
--------------------------------------------------------------
