Despite a tough start to January, Rutgers Basketball still has a pretty good shot at making the 2021 NCAA tournament after winning three Big Ten Conference games in a row to end the month.

With that being said, let’s take a look at all the Scarlet Knights’ victories this season to see how those opponents are ranked in the current NCAA NET rankings. This will play an important role in what happens with the Scarlet Knights come tournament time.

SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!