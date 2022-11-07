The Scarlet Knights offense was clicking on all cylinders tonight, as they opened up with a 15-0 run and didn't look back, winning by a 40 total points. The team was led in scoring by transfer guard Cameron Spencer who finished with 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting on the night. Nine of those points came from outside, as the senior guard picked up where he left off last season, where he led the Patriot League in scoring. Along with him, the program also got key offensive contributions from Aundre Hyatt, Mawot Mag, Paul Mulcahy and Cliff Omoruyi who combined for another 42 points on the night. The team as a whole shot a solid 43.1% from the field and 43.1% from three.

On defense, this was your typical Rutgers Basketball defensive game as they held Columbia to single digit points for the first 12+ minutes of the game. Despite missing defending Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Caleb McConnell, who's out due to injury, the team still managed to force 25 turnovers total.

Overall some ups and downs for the Scarlet Knights as they cruised to a pretty easy victory versus the Columbia Lions.