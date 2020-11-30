Rutgers Basketball remains ranked No. 24 despite starting out 3-0
This past week, the Rutgers men’s basketball program played three games in just five days and won all three games by double digits.
Despite going 3-0 during the opening week of the 2020-21 college basketball season, the Scarlet Knights remained ranked at No. 24 in this week’s edition of the AP Top 25 poll.
As of right now, Rutgers is technically off for another eight days as they are set to take on the Syracuse Orange in the annual ACC/B1G Challenge next Tuesday (12/8) at 9:30pm EST.
However, as head coach Steve Pikiell noted in his postgame presser on Sunday afternoon, the team is hoping to get another game in before that.
“Probably pretty good if we can figure it out and do it at the right time,” Pikiell said on his chances of scheduling another game before Syracuse. “Honestly everything is about safety, how much testing, who’s traveling and who’s not traveling you know that kind of thing. Our guys are safe, we’ve been doing a real good job of keeping it that so all the decisions will be based on that.”
