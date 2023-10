TKR has confirmed that Harper will be on campus this weekend for an official visit along with the rest of the recruiting class (Bailey, Dortch, Sommerville). Dylan Grant is obviously part of the class too, but won’t be able to make it this weekend due to his schedule. Nonetheless, he's still very solidly committed and rising through the rankings as well, as he's now No. 129 overall.

All of the visitors are expected to arrive in New Jersey some time on Friday and that includes both Bailey and Harper who are making the trip from Las Vegas to New Jersey, as the duo is participating in the Wooten 150 camp on Thursday, which is one of the nation’s top recruiting events each year. Some of you might remember this as the camp that former Scarlet Knight Jaden Jones lit up and emerged as one of the nation’s best prospects.

Now where does this leave Harper’s recruitment?