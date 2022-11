Rutgers Basketball has already signed one recruit in the class of 2023 and that was No. 30 overall ranked prospect Gavin Griffiths, who is the Scarlet Knights highest signee of the Rivals Era (dating back to 2002).

However they aren't done yet as they hope to add a big man to this class during the early signing period that extends up until November 16th.

With that being said, here is the latest on where the Scarlet Knights stand on the recruiting trail.