Rutgers Basketball receiving votes in the AP Top 25 poll
Sitting at 12-4 on the season, the Rutgers men’s basketball has taken down No. 22 Seton Hall, along with two convincing Big Ten wins (Nebraska, No. 20 Penn State) over the past few weeks and some writers are starting to take notice.
For the first time this season, the Scarlet Knights received votes in the men’s basketball Associated Press Top 25 poll. This is the first time Rutgers has received a vote in the AP Poll since November 21st & 28th of 2016.
Along with Rutgers, the poll also features fellow Big Ten teams such as Michigan State (15), Maryland (17), Michigan (18) Ohio State (21), and Illinois (24).
Along with receiving some votes in the AP poll, the Scarlet Knights have also received some praises in the other rankings systems. Rutgers is currently ranked No. 30 in the NCAA’s NET rankings, No. 32 in the KenPom rankings and No. 24 per Bart Torvik.
This week the Scarlet Knights welcome the Indiana Hoosiers to Piscataway, New Jersey for a 7pm EST matchup on Wednesday night.