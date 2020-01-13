Sitting at 12-4 on the season, the Rutgers men’s basketball has taken down No. 22 Seton Hall, along with two convincing Big Ten wins (Nebraska, No. 20 Penn State) over the past few weeks and some writers are starting to take notice.

For the first time this season, the Scarlet Knights received votes in the men’s basketball Associated Press Top 25 poll. This is the first time Rutgers has received a vote in the AP Poll since November 21st & 28th of 2016.

