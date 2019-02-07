Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-07 20:17:14 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Rutgers Basketball: In-Depth look at the Illinois Fighting Illini

Gjmeh32jwht7ginog72h
Mike Granse - USA Today Sports
Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-11, 4-8) will travel out to the midwest to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini (8-15, 4-8) in a 4pm EST matchup. The Scarlet Knights have lost their last two games ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}