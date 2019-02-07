Rutgers Basketball: In-Depth look at the Illinois Fighting Illini
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-11, 4-8) will travel out to the midwest to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini (8-15, 4-8) in a 4pm EST matchup. The Scarlet Knights have lost their last two games ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news