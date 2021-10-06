Rutgers Basketball picked to finish eighth in annual B1G Media Day poll

Rutgers Basketball has been picked eighth in the annual preseason media poll conducted by The Dispatch and The Athletic, which consists of 28 media members from all across the conference.

Eleven of those 28 writers have the Scarlet Knights pegged as the seventh best team in the conference, while one media member has them as high as fifth and another has them as low as 10th overall.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL LIST OF BALLOTS FROM EACH MEDIA MEMBER