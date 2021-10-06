Rutgers Basketball picked to finish eighth in annual B1G Media Day poll
Rutgers Basketball has been picked eighth in the annual preseason media poll conducted by The Dispatch and The Athletic, which consists of 28 media members from all across the conference.
Eleven of those 28 writers have the Scarlet Knights pegged as the seventh best team in the conference, while one media member has them as high as fifth and another has them as low as 10th overall.
CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL LIST OF BALLOTS FROM EACH MEDIA MEMBER
The annual poll also asks for media members to name their projected first team All-Big Ten for the upcoming 2021-22 season and both Geo Baker and Ron Harper, Jr. each received a single vote from different writers.
Stay tuned for more Rutgers Basketball coverage as Big Ten Media Days are slated to begin tomorrow.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board