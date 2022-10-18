Rutgers Basketball currently has one verbal commit in the class of 2023, in forward Gavin Griffths who is ranked No. 30 overall in his class.

Now the Scarlet Knights are hoping to build on that early addition, as they continue to recruit other top prospects from all across the country. One of the most recent risers in the recruiting ranks is California big man Juslin Bodo, who the staff went out to see workout in person and they wasted no time offering.

To learn more about Bodo, his recruitment and what kind of player he is, TKR spoke with his Southern California Academy head coach Julius von Hanzlik.

“So first off our post grad coach (Chris Chaney), coached TJ (Thompson) back in high school and he came out to see Bodo workout recently,” von Hanzlik told TKR.