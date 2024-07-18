Advertisement
Rutgers Basketball offers 2025 G Kiyan Anthony, son of Carmelo Anthony

Zach Smart • TheKnightReport
Hoops Recruiting Analyst

Rutgers became the latest program to offer 6-foot-5 Long Island Lutheran guard Kiyan Anthony. The son of former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, the Class of 2025 prospect has been on an upward trajectory since the summer leading into his junior season.

A consistent outside shot-maker with range and a vertically explosive game, Anthony has the essential ingredients as a late stock riser who has improved incrementally in all areas of his game this past season.

Anthony has a handful of high major schools in heavy pursuit of him. Syracuse, Florida State, Ohio State, Auburn, USC, Arizona State, Tennessee and others.

