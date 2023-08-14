The unique draw to Grant is the freaky athletic talent within him. Throughout his high school career, Grant has been known to turn in the type of loud, dazzling plays which tend to have a lasting impact on a game. Whether it is converting a turnover into an extravagant transition dunk or threading through the teeth of the defense for a banker, there is a thrill factor synonymous with his high rising game.

As a bouncy, athletic 6-foot-8 Class of 2024 three star forward, Dylan Grant possesses a game predicated on attacking. Known for his two-way presence, Grant picked up an offer from Steve Pikiell and Rutgers on August 9. The Scarlet Knights are the latest to offer the Michigan Collegiate forward, who would bring an explosiveness and defensive versatility to Rutgers' star spangled 2024 class.

While his above-rim tenacity has garnered notice, Grant is buoyed by both an engine and a knack for drawing fouls. During his career as a go-to source at Michigan Collegiate, Grant has had multiple games in which he has scored 14+ points via the free throw line.

This past season, Grant diversified his offensive portfolio. He worked at incorporating a 3-point shot into his arsenal. Grant also became more comfortable putting the ball on the deck while operating out on the perimeter. His devotion to developing his all around game enabled him to keep defenders on their heels, as he continues to cement his status as an inside-outside threat.

His offensive skill set has flourished, albeit offense has never been the primary concern at Michigan Collegiate.

Sustained relentlessness on defense is a component which Michigan Collegiate head coach James Scott emphasizes with an iron fist. The initiative every game is to neutralize foes, as they vow to routinely hold teams below their scoring average.

Though he is not a known commodity or a highly lauded recruit like five star forward Ace Bailey and pro-ready 6-foot-5 left handed point guard Dylan Harper, Grant has generated traction on the mid to high major recruiting market. He holds additional offers from Cincinnati, Oakland, Loyola Chicago, VSU, and Toledo, among others.