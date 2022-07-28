 TheKnightReport - Rutgers Basketball offers 2024 local big man Qin Pang
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-28 07:14:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Rutgers Basketball offers 2024 local big man Qin Pang

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Basketball recently offered one of the fastest rising big men in the class of 2024 in Christ The King forward Qin Pang, who just dominated the Peach Jam down in Georgia and helped lead the NY Rens to the finals of the event.

“It was a pretty good tournament for my team and I,” Pang told TKR. “We went to the final but came up just short. I helped my team win the semifinal game with 20 points and 4 rebounds, plus I also had a crucial game when we met up with a fellow New York team in the PSA Cardinals.”

