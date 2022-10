With Papa Kante recently solidifying his commitment to the University of Michigan, Rutgers appears to have shifted their focus on a similar high impact big man in St. Benedict's Class of 2023 forward Ladji Dembele.

The offer was drawn immediately this week, as Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell was in at St. Benedict's to see the multi-layered 6-foot-9, 230-pound Dembele. While Kante is a rim running, mobile, and defensively fluid 6-foot-10 225-pound behemoth, Dembele may be more of a traditional inside-outside scorer.