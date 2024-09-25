– Entire team looks a lot more athletic and in better shape compared to the summer time. Two names specifically that look better are PJ Hayes and Zach Martini, the two have slimmed down quite a bit. Also Emmanuel Ogbole looks like he’s in better shape as well, he’s always been muscular, but he is just able to get up and down the court much better.

- The free throw shooting was another question mark for this team as they ran a pressure drill from the charity stripe and it took them about 10 tries to hit two free throws in a row. Something to monitor this season.

– Five on five drills were pretty interesting today, as the defense for both teams won the day, which is no surprise when it comes to a Steve Pikiell coached team.