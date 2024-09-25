PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1GWjBUTlM3NkM0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUZaMFROUzc2QzQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1GWjBUTlM3NkM0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
premium-icon
ago basketball Edit

Rutgers Basketball Notebook -- Post Media Day Practice Thoughts

Richie O'Leary and Alec Crouthamel
Rutgers.Rivals.com

Rutgers Basketball officially kicked off practices this week as they prepare for the highly anticipated 2024-25 season. On Tuesday afternoon, the program hosted their annual Media Day event and The Knight Report was on the scene.

With that being said, let's dive right in to some of the highlights from the practice.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING


Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1F6dVd6VDZZaE1rP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

– Entire team looks a lot more athletic and in better shape compared to the summer time. Two names specifically that look better are PJ Hayes and Zach Martini, the two have slimmed down quite a bit. Also Emmanuel Ogbole looks like he’s in better shape as well, he’s always been muscular, but he is just able to get up and down the court much better.

- The free throw shooting was another question mark for this team as they ran a pressure drill from the charity stripe and it took them about 10 tries to hit two free throws in a row. Something to monitor this season.

– Five on five drills were pretty interesting today, as the defense for both teams won the day, which is no surprise when it comes to a Steve Pikiell coached team.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyJz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ndmlkZW8t YWQtd3JhcHBlcic+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPScvL2MuanNyZG4uY29t L3MvY3MuanM/cD0yMjU0NicgdHlwZT0ndGV4dC9qYXZhc2NyaXB0Jz48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ndmlkZW8tY29udGFpbmVyJyBpZD0nZHNfZGVm YXVsdF9hbmNob3InPjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNDAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3J1dGdlcnMucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL3J1dGdlcnMtYmFza2V0YmFsbC1ub3RlYm9vay1wb3N0LW1lZGlh LWRheS1wcmFjdGljZS10aG91Z2h0cyIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwn LAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcs CiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewog ICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwg ZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0Iilb MF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdy ZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxh c3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4 L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShz LCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZj Mj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGcnV0Z2Vycy5yaXZhbHMuY29t JTJGbmV3cyUyRnJ1dGdlcnMtYmFza2V0YmFsbC1ub3RlYm9vay1wb3N0LW1l ZGlhLWRheS1wcmFjdGljZS10aG91Z2h0cyZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTQwJmN2PTIu MCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29t U2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==