Rutgers Basketball makes the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row
It is official.
Rutgers Men's Basketball is heading to the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row.
The NCAA selection committee has awarded the Scarlet Knights an 11-seed and will play 11th-seeded Notre Dame in the First Four game in Dayton, OH. The contest can be seen on truTV on Wednesday night.
The winner of the game will go on to play sixth-seeded Alabama in the West Region in San Diego, CA on Friday.
Rutgers finished the year with an overall record of 18-13 including the Big Ten Tournament and went 12-8 in the Big Ten play during the regular season, which was good enough for its best finish ever as they notched the No. 4 seed for the Big Ten Tournament.
The last time the Scarlet Knights were selected in back to back tournaments was back during the 1974-75 and 1975-76 seasons, when then head coach Tom Young led his team to records of 22-7 and 31-2. Rutgers reached the Final Four in 1976.
Rutgers had an interesting as it struggled early on in non-conference play, losing three in a row to DePaul, Lafayette and Massachusetts. After that, the program was able to bounce back after a COVID break. More highs included knocking-off four ranked teams in a row during an unprecedented stretch against Michigan State, Ohio State, Wisconsin, and Illinois.
Rutgers also notched its third winning season in a row, but it was never ranked throughout the year. However, it did receive votes in multiple weeks throughout the week.
Stay tuned on The Knight Report as we will have tons of coverage on this year’s tournament squad, game previews and more.
--------------------------------------------------------------
