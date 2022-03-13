Rutgers Basketball makes the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row

It is official.

Rutgers Men's Basketball is heading to the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row.

The NCAA selection committee has awarded the Scarlet Knights an 11-seed and will play 11th-seeded Notre Dame in the First Four game in Dayton, OH. The contest can be seen on truTV on Wednesday night.

The winner of the game will go on to play sixth-seeded Alabama in the West Region in San Diego, CA on Friday.

Rutgers finished the year with an overall record of 18-13 including the Big Ten Tournament and went 12-8 in the Big Ten play during the regular season, which was good enough for its best finish ever as they notched the No. 4 seed for the Big Ten Tournament.