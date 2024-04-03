The 6-foot-7, 235-pound forward is a Warren, New Jersey native that played for Gill St. Bernard's High School before enrolling at Princeton as a member of the 2020 recruiting class. During his recruitment

Rutgers Basketball adds their second offseason transfer as former Princeton forward Zach Martini made the decision to commit to the Scarlet Knights, joining former Eastern Michigan guard Tyson Acuff .

During his four seasons with the Tigers, Martini appeared in 69 games (31 starts) while averaging 5.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game while shooting 44.5% from the field and 36.3% from three. Don't read too much into those career numbers as he didn't become a full time start until this past season and that's also when he put up some his best stats as well.

This past season as a fourth year junior, Martini started all 29 games for the Tigers and averaged 8.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.5 steals per game. On top of that, he shot 44.5% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc, while also averaging the most threes on per game on the team (5.4 per game). For context, that number would've slotted him as the best three point shooter on the Scarlet Knights this past season, well above any of the starters.

Now the Scarlet Knights got involved pretty earlier here as TKR broke the news that Rutgers offered back on March 22nd, just one day after he entered the portal. The other notable school after him was Wisconsin, who also offered him after he entered the portal.

Martini has one year remaining and will use that final season of eligibility to play for the Scarlet Knights.