Advertisement
Published Nov 12, 2024
ESPN FPI projects Rutgers Football's remaining 2024 schedule
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Football is now 5-4 following the B1G win over Minnesota last weekend and this week they will hit the road to take on the Maryland Terrpains for another Big Ten Conference matchup.

But before that, ESPN Football Power Index helps us to predict the victor of each remaining Rutgers Football game. For those that aren't familiar with the FPI, you can read the definition of the index here.

Football Power Index (abbreviated as FPI) is a predictive rating system developed by ESPN that measures team strength and uses it to forecast game and season results in American football. Each team’s FPI rating is composed of predictive offensive, defensive, and special teams value, as measured by a function of expected points added (EPA). That rating is the basis for FPI’s game-level and season-level projections.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

In the chart below, you can see the likelihood of Rutgers Football winning each of their remaining games on the 2024 football schedule.

RUTGERS' GAME-BY-GAME PREDICTIONS
GAMELIKELIHOOD OF VICTORYCHANGE FROM LAST WEEK

November 16th @ Maryland

40.0%

+1.5%

November 23rd vs. Illinois

52.2%

+1.9%

November 30th @ Michigan State

48.8%

+3.0%

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board

Advertisement