ESPN FPI projects Rutgers Football's remaining 2024 schedule

Rutgers Football is now 5-4 following the B1G win over Minnesota last weekend and this week they will hit the road to take on the Maryland Terrpains for another Big Ten Conference matchup.

But before that, ESPN Football Power Index helps us to predict the victor of each remaining Rutgers Football game. For those that aren't familiar with the FPI, you can read the definition of the index here.

Football Power Index (abbreviated as FPI) is a predictive rating system developed by ESPN that measures team strength and uses it to forecast game and season results in American football. Each team’s FPI rating is composed of predictive offensive, defensive, and special teams value, as measured by a function of expected points added (EPA). That rating is the basis for FPI’s game-level and season-level projections.