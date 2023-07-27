The 6-foot-4, 177-pound guard is a Chicago, Illinois native that played for Simeon High School before enrolling at Temple as a member of the 2020 recruiting class.

Rutgers Basketball added another offseason transfer as former Temple and Iowa State guard Jeremiah Williams made the decision to commit to the Scarlet Knights following a visit to campus.

During his two seasons with the Owls, Williams averaged 9.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 42.4% from the field and then decided to enter the transfer portal prior to the 2022-23 season where he would end up committing to Iowa State.

Now that's where things got a little complicated for Williams as he ended up missing this lone season with the Cyclones as he tore his achilles in practice back in October 2022. After that lone season, Williams decided to re-enter the portal again this offseason and pretty quickly committed to Illinois on June 1st, only to decommit a few weeks later on June 23rd and that's when Rutgers got involved.

Once the Scarlet Knights got involved, it seemed as though they had the best shot at him despite other programs such as Gonzaga, San Jose State and a few others making a push as well.

Williams will have to apply for a waiver in order to be eligible for this season since it is his second time transferring, but combine that with his achilles rehab and it might be in his best interest to sit out this season altogether as he has two years of eligibility remaining.