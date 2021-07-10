Rutgers Basketball lands grad transfer big man Ralph Agee

SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

Rutgers Basketball received some good news today as former San Jose state big man Ralph Agee announed that he will transfer to Piscataway for his final season of eligibility.

As a recruit, Agee played his high school ball at Silverado High School out in Victorville, California. He was a four-year varsity player and was even named the MVP of his team his senior year.

After high school, Agee went on to play one year of Division II ball with California State -- Dominguez Hills before heading to East Los Angeles College for season of junior college ball.

The 6-foot-8, 235-pound big man would then go on to San Jose State where he would appear in 51 games (31 starts) over the next two seasons. In that time he also averaged 7.5 points per game, 4.3 rebounds per game to along with his 50.7% from the field.

Agee will have one year of eligibility left to play.