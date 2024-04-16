Earlier today, Rivals released the final Rivals150 basketball rankings for the class of 2024 and it features four of the five Rutgers Basketball recruits, so let's take a look at where they are ranked below.

NEW RANKING -- No. 2 PREVIOUS RANKING -- No. 2 THE SKINNY: Bailey had a great senior year, earning the Georgia Gatorade Player of the Year and was also a finalist for the National Gatorade Player of the Year as well as he averaged 33.4 points and 15.5 rebounds per game this past season. Now he wasn't able to unseat Cooper Flagg, who remained at No. 1 overall, but you could argue he has the higher ceiling of the two.

NEW RANKING -- No. 3 PREVIOUS RANKING -- No. 3 THE SKINNY: Similar to Bailey, Harper also won his state's Gatorade Player of the Year recently, along with several other honors such as McDonald's All-American Game Co-MVP, MaxPreps National Player of the Year and many more. This past season, Harper averaged 22.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game while also guiding Don Bosco Prep to a record of 29-3.

NEW RANKING -- No. 105 PREVIOUS RANKING -- No. 102 THE SKINNY: Technically Sommerville did drop three spots, but that was moreso because there were some newcomers to the class as guys reclassified and others making huge leaps in the rankings. Regardless, Rutgers is still getting one of the better centers in the country as he currently is ranked as the 15th best center prospect in all of high school basketball.