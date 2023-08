The 6-foot-4, 200-pound graduate transfer prospect is a Roseland, New Jersey native that has bounced around a bit at the college level since graduating from Seton Hall Prep back in 2017.

Rutgers Basketball added their third transfer commitment of the offseason as former Marist / Hartford / FIU guard Austin Williams announced his commitment to the Scarlet Knights following a visit to campus.

Williams started out his career at Marist and played two seasons for the Red Hawks before transferring to Hartford where he sat out one season and then played two there prior to make another move to FIU last offseason, but missed the year due to injury and entered the portal again this past May.

Now Williams played his best ball during his couple of seasons at Hartford, especially his last season on the hardwood back in 2021-22 where he averaged 16.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 50% from the field and earning All-American East first team.

Williams ended up missing this past season with the FIU Panthers due to injury and instead decided to redshirt. This upcoming year with the Scarlet Knights will be his seventh year playing college basketball.