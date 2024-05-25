Rutgers Basketball joins the race for 2025 guard Keyshaun Tillery
As a well built point guard, Class of 2025 Albany City Rocks and New Hampton Prep's Keyshaun Tillery has thrived with a high octane style.
The upstate New York product is able to effectively pick his spots on the court. He's a hard driving guard with a quickness and know how that allows him to beat defenders in one on one situations.
This week, Tillery was offered by Rutgers. He adds the Scarlet Knights to a list which includes Syracuse, Washington, Wyoming, UMass, Northwestern, Georgia Tech, and others.
