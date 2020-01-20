Yes you read that correctly. The Rutgers men’s basketball program is officially ranked in AP Top 25 poll coming in at No. 24 in the Associated Press’ newest poll .

This is the first time Rutgers Basketball has been ranked in the AP Top 25 since the 1978-79 season. That same year Rutgers finished with a 22-9 record, a sixth seed in the NCAA Tournament and lost in the East Regional Semifinal to No. 10 St. John’s.



Despite the big accomplishment, head coach Steve Pikiell has all his focus on his next opponent.

"Nope. No thoughts," Pikiell said in his postgame presser yesterday. "We’re trying to go to Iowa, I think they're ranked 23rd and we gotta go on the road. I'm thankful for the fans for being here and the students when school didn't even start yet. Other than that, we were picked 12th in the league and that's where we were picked."