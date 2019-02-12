Rutgers Basketball: In-Depth look at the Northwestern Wildcats
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are set to head out on the road once again as they are set to take on the Northwestern Wildcats Wednesday evening in Evanston, Illinois.
After winning three straight, the Scarlet Knights are looking to bounce back from a skid as they lost back-to-back-to-back against Ohio State, Michigan and Illinois.
Here's everything you need to know about tomorrow's contest.
WHEN: Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST, BTN
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-12, 4-9) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (12-11, 3-9)
WHERE: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, Illinois)
KENPOM RANKINGS: Rutgers - 92 / Northwestern - 61
Now with the help of Synergy Sports, we provide an exclusive look at how Rutgers and Northwestern stack up ahead of Wednesday's Big Ten matchup.
In this article, we use different Synergy charts to show how the Scarlet Knights matchup against the Wildcats on the hardwood. This is a free article, but moving forward, articles using Synergy Sports analytics will be premium.
Now let's take a look at the Heat Check between the two Big Ten schools and to see how they both looked over the last 10 games.
Now let's take a look at the two different tempos of play that both teams have been using recently.
Next up, we will be taking a deeper look into the playbook of each program and see which type of plays that each team favors.
Everybody knows Rutgers is one of the best teams when it comes to rebounding. The Scarlet Knights are currently ranked as the No. 3 best rounding team in the Big Ten and No. 26 overall in the country.
Most of the season the Scarlet Knights have been led by junior forward Eugene Omoruyi in both scoring and rebounding. As for the Wildcats, they are being led by senior center Dererk Pardon, who is second on the team in scoring (14.0 ppg) and first in rebounding (7.8 rpg). In our chart below we compare the two stars.
