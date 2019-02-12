The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are set to head out on the road once again as they are set to take on the Northwestern Wildcats Wednesday evening in Evanston, Illinois.

After winning three straight, the Scarlet Knights are looking to bounce back from a skid as they lost back-to-back-to-back against Ohio State, Michigan and Illinois.

Here's everything you need to know about tomorrow's contest.

WHEN: Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST, BTN

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-12, 4-9) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (12-11, 3-9)

WHERE: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Evanston, Illinois)

KENPOM RANKINGS: Rutgers - 92 / Northwestern - 61

Now with the help of Synergy Sports, we provide an exclusive look at how Rutgers and Northwestern stack up ahead of Wednesday's Big Ten matchup.

In this article, we use different Synergy charts to show how the Scarlet Knights matchup against the Wildcats on the hardwood. This is a free article, but moving forward, articles using Synergy Sports analytics will be premium.

Now let's take a look at the Heat Check between the two Big Ten schools and to see how they both looked over the last 10 games.