Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-15 14:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Rutgers Basketball: In-Depth Analysis on the Iowa Hawkeyes

Urouxd7raa6tjxdyogqo
Noah K. Murray - USA Today Sports
Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will look to extend their winning streak to two on Saturday night when they welcome the No. 21 ranked Iowa Hawkeyes to a sold out arena. With another victory the Scarlet...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}