Rutgers was able to land a versatile and physically imposing 6-foot-8, 225-pound recruit in current freshman Antonio Chol this summer.

Chol, from the Buffalo, NY area, is a rim protecting and shot altering defensive presence with a unique, inside-outside offensive game. His ability to steer rim protectors away from the paint with his feathery mid range jumper, which he's able to extend out to the 3-point line, renders him a unique threat.

Rutgers got Chol at the 11th hour, as he decided to re-classify into the 2022 class.

Whether or not Chol reaches his potential and winds up being a steal for Steve Pikiell remains to be seen. The coaching staff, however, is currently recruiting a similar style of players in versatile, multi-positional forwards. Here is a look at some of the recruits that have come into view for Rutgers and their day to day development: