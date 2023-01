As a 6-foot-6 Class of2026 prospect who has recently converted from a wing style scorer to a big point guard, Bergen Catholic's Chidi Nwigwe has attracted a handful of high major suitors.

Even at the embryonic stage of Nwigwe's career,Rutgersis angling for an early lead in his recruitment.

"Coach (Karl) Hobbs saw him during the UAA live period and just fell in love with his game," said Riverside Hawks AAU coach Kareem Memminger, who had the promising young prospect playing three years up at the 17U level as an eighth grader going into his freshman year."