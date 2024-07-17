Q: How has Dylan Harper been recovering?

Steve Pikiell: "Great! He worked out this morning before practice and looks great. It's Dylan Harper and it's July. When the doctors clear him, they will clear him. It's no big deal, he's working out and he's good."

Q: Do you anticipate him [Dylan Harper] and Tyson [Acuff] being back in time for training camp?

SP: "Oh yeah, I don’t know when training camp is, but when we get back for school, when we get back to our 20 hours. Those guys are doing great, knock on wood."

Q: With them [Dylan Harper and Tyson Acuff] being out, there’s been less guys in the backcourt. Jeremiah [Williams], Jamichael [Davis], and Jordan Derkack have taken a lot more reps. Do you feel like that would benefit those guys in the long run?

SP: "You always have to look at these things. These are the obstacles, you’re going to go through them. Everyone’s going to be hurt, sick, thankfully we’re doing it now in July. The more reps they get, the better. These guys [Jeremiah Williams, Jamichael Davis, and Jordan Derkack] have been great, they’re improved. Jordan’s good, Ace [Bailey] can play one through five, we’re blessed with a versatile guy, I can plug him [Ace Bailey] in at any position. I get a chance to see these guys get more reps because those guys [Dylan Harper and Tyson Acuff] are definitely going to be taking reps away from people."

Q: Last time we talked, PJ Hayes was a little dinged up, what’s his presence like on the court?

SP: "He’s big, he shoots, he’s a good worker, really good worker, so I love that. He’s picked up things, he’s getting in good shape. He always felt like he wasn’t in very great shape, so I think he’s getting in good shape, his body looks good, he’s been good. And he’s here early in the mornings. It’s been a group that they’re in here and they like each other. And again, we haven’t doled out any playing time yet and all that stuff, but right now, he’s been healthy since he was a little banged up."

Q: Have you seen a difference in the freshmen’s conditioning since coming here?

SP: "Oh yeah. You’re always going to see a big difference. Lathan [Sommerville] is in better shape, and Dylan Grant is a really good athlete, he’s in good shape, but they’re getting stronger, they got through the weight room struggles, you got that, you got the conditioning struggles, then you got the basketball struggles, so that’s why the summer is a good time for those guys to really figure it out, this is what college [basketball] is like. Emmanuel [Ogbole] is in great shape, he’s got 5% body fat, jumps, runs, you don’t see that in high school or AAU - Lathan’s got to get used to that. Those freshmen go through a lot, they’ve been good, though. They’re huge physically, when they’re all together, you realize how big they all are. But they get along great, in the blend of, [Zach] Martini, who’s older and been around, he’s mature, and then those guys that are young and having fun, PJ [Hayes] is focused and serious, and those guys bring some lightness to everything, I like that part of the young guys. Then the part where they’re sore and tired, you’ve got to live with that."

Q: What was your reaction to the Celtics picking up Ron [Harper Jr.] and his opportunity there?

SP: "I’m excited, I'm a Celtic fan, so I’m excited about that. I think he’s a good fit for them, he’s versatile, they switch 1-4 and he can really shoot the ball. Ron was working really hard too here [at Rutgers], he’s in great shape. It’s tough when you have a surgery like that and you’re getting back into it. They [the Celtics] signed him to an Exhibit 10, which I thought was a great thing, it shows they want him in camp and that kind of thing. Ron can really score, he’s what the NBA looks for now, guys who can shoot the ball, he can guard a lot of people strong, I thought that was awesome. So I’m happy and hopefully he’ll just keep getting opportunities because he’s good. He belongs in the league, he scores points, I don’t care where he plays."

Q: Ron’s coming back to help Geo [Baker] with the fundraiser coming up, what’s it like to have guys like that as ambassadors?

SP: "Just awesome to have, first of all they come back, all those guys [former players], which I think says a lot about my staff and what we’re trying to build here, so then when they come back and help us with fundraisers, it’s awesome. I just like when guys come back, when Corey Sanders and those guys come back, I think it’s a really good thing and they teach lessons and they talk to the guys and they work out with them. Aundre Hyatt’s been around and he’s signed his pro contract and now he’s working out and telling guys."

Q: Is that how you build the program, you get those first couple guys that really take you to the next level and you just have them keep coming back?

SP: "I think you’re lucky to have those guys stay too [and not enter the portal], nobody stays like that anymore. That’s going to be a thing of the past. Geo was here five years, Ron stayed for four years, it’s great. Those guys appreciate Rutgers and they appreciate the people here. That’s a great thing. I’d love to tell you it’s going to keep being like that, but I don’t know if that’s the environment that we’re in. Caleb [McConnell] came back a couple weeks ago before he went out to Vegas, it’s nice to see those guys. They’re a lift, as a coach, you can talk to them differently and you’re in different relationships with them now."

Q: You recruited Ace (Bailey) for a while, but now that you’ve had him for a certain amount of time, what’s really stuck out to you about him?

SP: "He’s a great teammate, the guys love him. He’s got a great way about him. Every manager, everyone likes him, he’s an energy giver. Walks in the room, smiles, comes to practice ready. His family did an unbelievable job, and on top of that, he’s 6’10”. He does everything with the ball, it’s awesome. His upside is he’s 17 years old, [his] upside is tremendous. But an energy giver, just an awesome guy to be around, everyone that’s been around him will tell you that."