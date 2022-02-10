Rutgers Basketball HC Steve Pikiell post game press conference - Ohio State

Rutgers Basketball head coach Steve Pikiell talks to the media following the team's game against No. 16 Ohio State on Wednesday in Piscataway. See what he had to say below.

Opening Statement

“Appreciate you all being here. The first thing I want to do is send my condolences to the family of our former athletic director Bob Mulcahy. Truly one of the nicest people I’ve ever met. The kind of athletic director that he was, it made it a sad day when I got the news. When I got the job he was one of the first phone calls I got. I just heard all the stories through the years about what a good worker he was, so I just want to make sure his family knows we’re thinking about him, and I’m sure Bob was looking out for the Scarlet Knights tonight.”

On the Atmosphere

“Jersey Mikes was rockin today. Our students, our fan. I mean, it was just an awesome environment to play a really good basketball team. I have much respect for coach Holtmann. They have talented players. I told my guys before the game, its a 40 minute league, you have to play all 40 minutes.”

On his Players

“I'm real proud of every guy here. Cliff went six for six, he's twelve for his last twelve. The job that Geo did tonight, six assists, no turnovers. Paul continues to do all the things that we need to do to win. Caleb four steals in back to back games and blocks a huge shot. For the last 3 minutes and 48 seconds we hold them without a basket. The environment, band, cheerleaders all were awesome, so I'm very thankful.”

On the Defensive stretch at the end

“I think all of the plays down the stretch were important down the stretch, they got the 30 second shot clock violation that I think the crowd really helped us with there. I told our guys, we can do those things. We’ve done it before. We just had to buckle down defensively against a really good team. We figured out a way, we willed it. A couple blocked shots down the stretch and we figured out a way to win against a really good opponent in a league that, I mean, the scores in this league are unbelievable. It comes down to one possession for everybody.”

On the Teams resilience

We were down the same against Purdue, that what this league is. Got to keep fighting. Obviously were connected. Have to make big plays both offensively and defensively. We have some toughness. I keep telling you that I like this team, we practice the right way, guys prepare the right way. Guys were playing at high levels, you have to in this league. The whole league should be ranked to be quite honest.

On Geo’s performance

“That was an old fashioned Geo night. 25 points, down the stretch he was confident. The fact that he had zero turnovers is a huge stat. But we had to guard people today too. And when we had to we were able to get it done.

On the Team

“All these veteran guys. Four captains, we have Ron. Cliff keeps getting better and better. His shooting percentage is as good as there is in the league. He's doing some big things for us, some big blocks down the stretch. Everyone checked in. Geo had one of those nights, the guys got him the ball. We do a really good job. It was Paul's night the other night and its been Caleb’s and Ron's. They understand it, they’re unselfish and get their guys the ball, and they just want to win.

On Offenses Efficiency

“Geo scoring 25 and Paul scoring 30 the other night help a great deal, but they’re sharing the game and passing the ball and getting downhill to the rim. Just attacking more and getting big touches. This team keeps evolving, our spacing is better.

Geo Baker Speaking on Caleb's Block

“I told Caleb I knew he was going to get it. We were both running after it and I gave him a little shove to help. I have seen Caleb do that a bunch of times so I wasn’t really surprised.” Pikiell: “Another assist for you, Geo”

Pikiell On Energy in the Building

“Its just tremendous. Its great to have the Governor there too today. The building is great. When we go on the road, some of the venues are similar too, but it’s great that Jersey Mikes Arena is jumping. It helps us a great deal and we love the energy that students and fans bring."

On Caleb McConnell and Improving roster

“He embraces the challenge. He blocks shots and is a huge part of what we do. Every guy keeps improving. Paul also has become a really versatile defender. Geo has it going to, he can stop and guard people. Ron sat down and guarded Liddell which is a tough offensive player to guard.

On Bench Players

“Those guys that came off the bench, Aundre gave us good minutes. Mawot gave us good minutes. Dean is getting better and better. Good minutes from everybody”

On If the Team is Getting Back to What's Expected

“We play one game at a time. We learned from the stuff in the past, it’s helped us move forward. Every team goes through it. We had injuries, COVID, and all those kinds of things. But this team is getting better. Every year, our teams get better. The other teams are pretty good too. People don’t understand the depth of this league, it’s like no other. Just look at our scores every night. Defense is getting better, we’re becoming more consistent. Those are good things."

Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisNalwasky.

--------------------------------------------------------------

• Like us on Facebook

• Follow us on Twitter!

• Follow us on Instagram

• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

•Talk about it on the Rutgers Hoops Free Message Board