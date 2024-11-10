Rutgers Basketball Freshman Guard Dylan Harper talks first game

Rutgers Basketball's star guard Dylan Harper spoke with the media following his first game of the season earlier this week against Wagner.

Question: Was there a moment that hit you playing in front of this home crowd?

Dylan Harper: “I wouldn’t say during the game, but running out for warmups, you see the whole crowd from those nose bleeds all the way down to courtside is packed. So, I mean, I think that's when it really sets in. But when it gets to game time it is all business.”

Q: It was probably not what you imagined without Ace, so what was it like to go out there by yourself?

DH: “Yeah, I mean, obviously I was hoping to have Ace with me but, he has to take care of his body to get better. Me and my team did a great job of holding the fort down and just picking up where he left off. When he comes back, he's gonna be a force be reckoned with.”

Q: What did you think of Lathan?

DH: “Y'all were all probably surprised. I wasn't surprised at all, because I've seen Lathan play, I’ve played against Lathan 1000 times, I know he got that in him every game he’s played. So, I mean, he finally showed it, he came out with his opportunity and made the most of it.” Reporter: “The behind the back pass.” DH: “I mean, in practice he does it all the time. So, you were all amazed. But that's regular stuff on a regular basis for him.”

Q: Dylan, how about PJ giving you guys a lift coming off the bench and to have his experience?

DH: “Shooter, shooter. Just the way he talks on the defensive side, he's gonna make sure he gets our guys in the right spot. He's always gonna be in the right spot no matter what. So, the kick out to him is always a three point, and it's always an assist.”

Q: Anything surprise you in your first college game?

DH: “I think me, Coach, and the rest of the team did a great job preparing. So I don't think that surprised me. But, just that was a great feeling being out there, the first game of many and just looking forward to having a great season.”

Q: Did Ron give you any advice going in to your first game?

DH: “He just told me, be me. Listen to the coaches. But at the end of the day, you know, you control how the season goes. You control how you play and how your energy is, and your body language.”

Q: It’s funny watching you from high school to college, your game does not look that much different. Do you feel a discernible difference going from high school to college?

DH: “I mean, definitely all the athleticism and stuff like that, everyone could jump out the gym. But, I stay true to me. I just play my game. I don't think just because I go up a level, I'm not gonna change my game. They recruited me for a reason to see how I play and I'm never gonna change that.”

DH: “I think that's really just my game. Honestly, if you're not gonna step up, I'm gonna take the opportunity to drive to the lane but I mean. It was just whatever the defense gave me, and tonight they gave me that.”

Q: Dylan, on the defensive end what is it like under Pike do you feel a difference out there?

DH: “It's great because, you play team defense. Well in the string, you know, he emphasizes defense every day. At practice defense, defense, defense. So, I mean, just learning, I still got a lot of way to go. But, just learning every day, spots and stuff like that but it’s been great.”

Q: You put the first basket of the season for Rutgers. How did that go down?

DH: “It was good, But, that wasn't in my mind at all. My mind was just how can we get over the hump and all go and score and how can we win this game. But, the first shot of the season went in though great feeling.”