The college basketball season is literally right around the corner, and Rutgers is preparing themselves for their neutral site affair against Princeton on November 6th. The highly anticipated neutral site matchup has the makings of a classic but it also will be a statement game for Rutgers, and if the Scarlet Knights win, it could set the tone for the rest of the season. Let’s take a look at what Rutgers needs to do to have a successful 2023-24 season.

The Nucleus There’s no question and no doubt, Cliff Omoruyi is the nucleus of this year’s Rutgers hoops team. Omoruyi enters this season as one of the top centers in all of college basketball, and for much of this season, he is going to have to carry this team on his shoulders. Last year, Omoruyi was one of the team’s leading scorers at 13.2 ppg but also was a force on the defensive side of the ball as he was one of the best shot blockers and rebounders in the Big Ten. It’s likely Omoruyi’s production and defensive output will increase this year, but he will be relied on heavily this season and will likely see the floor for a good 35 minutes or more per game. There were two things last season that hurt Cliff: 1.) Turnovers under double-team pressure 2.) Poor shot selection or forcing shots around near the basket. He will need to do a better job in those situations this year to have a successful year. It will be absolutely paramount Rutgers keeps him healthy and he avoids injury. If Cliff were to go down with an injury this season, it could spell disaster for this team.

Freshmen Rising Gavin Griffiths and Jamichael Davis are the newcomers to the team and they are going to have to acclimate quickly to the college basketball game. Griffiths, the highly-touted four-star and currently the highest rated Rutgers hoops recruit, known for his range and athleticism will have to step up at the wing and make shots in key moments. Expect Griffiths to live and die on the perimeter but also don’t be surprised to see the young fella create space and opportunities to make shots around the basket. In the exhibition against St. John’s, Griffiths got off to a slow start but finished the game with 14 points and was 3-of-8 from beyond the arc. He admitted at Rutgers media day two weeks ago his defense is his weakness but look for Pikiell to help him in that category throughout the year. Jamichael Davis will have big shoes to fill after the departures of Paul Mulcahy and Cam Spencer. Things are looking up for the young man as he displayed speed, great vision, and defensive prowess in the recent exhibition game against St. John’s. Davis finished with a team high 16 points, 6 rebounds, and logged 34 minutes on the hardwood. He impressed NBA scouts in attendance and certainly will be an intricate piece in the backcourt going forward this season. Rutgers will need Davis to produce solid numbers offensively, but he will also need to limit turnovers and help dictate tempo. On the defensive end, Davis is a nightmare for opposing guards as he is known as a lockdown defender and can force opposing teams to commit turnovers and mistakes.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgbWF0Y2h1cHMgYmV0d2VlbiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvUnV0Z2Vycz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1J1dGdlcnM8L2E+IGd1YXJkcyBEZXJlayBTaW1w c29uIGFuZCBKYW1pY2hhZWwgRGF2aXMgKDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vMjNqbWlrZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AMjNqbWlr ZTwvYT4pIGhhcyBiZWVuIG11c3Qgc2VlIFRWIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9NOThsYlEwZU9WIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vTTk4bGJRMGVPVjwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSdXRnZXJzIFNjYXJsZXQgS25pZ2h0cyB8IFRoZUtu aWdodFJlcG9ydC5OZXQgKEBSdXRnZXJzUml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1J1dGdlcnNSaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE3MDkyODMx OTQzNzIwMjY0NzU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAzLCAy MDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Fast Backcourt During much of the Pikiell-era, Rutgers has played at much slower tempo but can this team break tradition and dictate tempo by turning on the burners and moving the ball quickly up-and-down the floor? Throughout the offseason we heard how Rutgers looks much faster and this year’s team plans to play faster. This year’s team is surely built to play faster with smaller guards on the floor compared to years past. Expect to see a heavy dose of the press from their opponents to try and slow them down. If Rutgers can get the ball in the open floor off turnovers and rebounds, expect the entire team to move quickly on the fast break for layups, dunks, and alley-oops. Rutgers must capitalize in these situations to win games.

Simpson & Woolfolk Last season, we saw the potential Derek Simpson and Antwone Woolfolk had as young freshmen on the floor, and this season can these two take a big step forward? At times last year we saw Simpson’s mid-range shot struggle but it improved during the course of the season. One of Simpson’s greatest strengths is his ability to beat defenders off-the-dribble and attack the basket earning himself a score or a trip to the foul line. Simpson is expected to be one of the floor generals for this year’s team, so dictating tempo will be important. Simpson must continue his relentless attack to the basket, convert on mid-range jump shots, and tighten up his defense. He has all the workings to be an incredible player at Rutgers, and this year is his year to step into the spotlight. Several analysts have noted Antwone Woolfolk might be the most improved player on this Rutgers roster in the offseason. Although Woolfolk didn’t play a whole lot of minutes last season, he showed glimpses of his defensive ability in big games against Michigan and Purdue. He did struggle last year with fouling too quickly once he hits the floor, so he will have to limit that this season. Woolkfolk will be expected to play a much larger role this year as he is expected to provide valuable minutes when Omoruyi comes to the bench for a breather. Don’t be surprised if you see Woolkfolk enter the game as a forward at the same time Omoruyi is on the floor.

Closing Out Games It’s never easy being a Rutgers basketball fan and we’ve seen the struggles with Pikiell’s teams closing out games. Last year, Rutgers allowed Ohio State to hit a last second hail mary three-point shot at the buzzer to win as well as Jamison Battle’s last second heave to bring Rutgers to their knees as Minnesota pulled off a stunning comeback for the win. This year’s team is going to be in some tight contests and they are going to have to find ways to close out games. Down the stretch, they have to convert their free-throws and find themselves on the same page defensively. It will be critical to limit mistakes that could lead to a potential meltdown.

Closing Out the Regular Season Just like closing out games, Rutgers is going to have to find ways to finish the end of the regular season on a strong note. Last season, Rutgers was humming along atop the Big Ten standings and were in the driver’s seat to clinch their third consecutive NCAA Tournament but as soon as glue-guy Mawot Mag went down in the game against Michigan State all hell broke loose and the Scarlet Knights only won of 2 of their last 8 games. It doesn’t get any easier this year as Rutgers closes out the regular season with home games against Maryland, Michigan and Ohio State and road trips to Nebraska and Wisconsin. Finishing worse than 3-2 in that stretch could be costly, especially if you lose to Nebraska or Michigan.

Avoid Any Catastrophic Losses Credit Steve Pikiell for scheduling a little bit more of a difficult non-conference schedule this season. Rutgers opens up the season against their rival Princeton on a neutral floor in Trenton and also faces stiff competition on the road from Seton Hall, Wake Forest and Mississippi State in the OOC schedule. Those games could very well be toss-ups but for the rest of their non-conference schedule, they must avoid losing to any Quadrant 3 or 4 opponents on their home floor. If Rutgers truly wants to put themselves in position to make the NCAA Tournament this year, the Scarlet Knights must finish at least 9-2 with zero bad losses.

Stay Healthy Rutgers picked up quality players from the transfer portal but each player came to this team with injuries. Noah Fernandes and Austin Williams have been plagued with injuries over the course of their collegiate careers, so keeping them healthy in the backcourt will be a big priority. Also, Mawot Mag is expected to return from his ACL injury at some point in November and keeping the defensive stalwart healthy will be top priority as well. Just like every season, Rutgers must avoid any major injuries and try to stay as healthy as possible.