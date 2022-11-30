It was a hard-fought battle between Rutgers and Miami that came down to the bitter end. However, Miami came away with the 68-61 win to take this round of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Rutgers (5-2) let this one slip through its fingers considering it took a 46-36 advantage early in the second half behind a 12-3 run. However, Miami (7-1) was able to fight back and tie the game at 56 with about six minutes left.

Caleb McConnell's three with 2:12 left tied the game at 61 but it was not enough as the Scarlet Knights went scoreless the rest of the way.

The Hurricanes had three players record double figures as Jalen Miller scored 17 points, Norchad Omier tallied 17 and Isaiah Wong scored 16.

Caleb McConnell and Cliff Omoruyi scored 16 points for Rutgers while Aundre Hyatt added 11. Despite a strong start, the Scarlet Knights cooled off mightily down the stretch as they finished the game shooting 37 percent from the field and 7-21 from three.

It was a fairly even first half as Rutgers went into the break up 34-33. Aundre Hyatt led the way with nine points and hit three of his four three-point attempts. Caleb McConnell added seven points and was 3-5 from the field.

The Scarlet Knights shot 44 percent from the field and 56 percent from three in the first half. On the flip side, Miami shot 50 percent from the field with Norchad Omier and Jalen Miller offering 10 points off the bench while Isaiah Wong had nine. The Hurricanes finished the half with just one three-pointer.