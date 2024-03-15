Late Thursday night, The Knight Report confirmed the report that Rutgers Basketball forward Antonio Chol will enter the transfer portal with the intent to play elsewhere.

Chol was originally a late addition to the 2022 recruiting class, committing to the Scarlet Knights in late July just before the team started training, coming over from Minnesota Prep Academy.

The 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward chose Rutgers in the end over five other offers from Akron, Buffalo, Loyola-Marymount, New Mexico and St. Bonaventure. He was also drawing some interest from Marquette and Tennessee.

Now Chol didn't play much in his two seasons with the program, only appearing in 11 total games, where he averaged 1.7 points per game.

Stay tuned for more on Chol and other Rutgers Basketball news right here on The Knight Report!